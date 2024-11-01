Halloween 2024 Michael Pusateri · Follow 4 min read · Just now Just now -- Listen Share

Cruft Manor has Halloween traditions every year:

1. We give out full size candies

2. Make a listing of all costumes

3. Make a timelapse movie

I let the kids choose their favorite candy themselves. This can sometimes lead to a prolonged choosing process and debate. The moments of “OMG” and “wow” are wonderful as they realize the candies are full size.

Full size candy

The excitement upon seeing full size candies makes it all worth it.

Ready for the kids to arrive

I also gave out LED light up rings this year again. Kids of every age enjoy them.

Kids would spend more time choosing a ring than candy.

When people come to the door, I ask every person what they were dressed as and wrote down their answers. I am careful to ask what they are, accepting their answers rather than interpreting what I see.

The time-lapse takes place over about three and a half hours that is reduced to around 90 seconds for your viewing pleasure.

A few of the costumes I liked this year.

Pikachu, wearing a vest, carrying a doll as the candy bag

Two Mighty Pups from Paw Patrol choosing LED rings

Two Axolotl choosing candy

Winnie the Pooh & Tigger

Two Spidermen help finish out the evening

You can see the clipboard I use to write down what the kids tell me they are dressed as.

This Halloween makes it 19 years of data to compare, though 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 & 2023. We did not give out candy in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The popular costumes over the years

A drop in visitors this year. Seemed like a quieter night.

Spiderman, a perennial favorite. Wednesday maintaining a ranking from last year. I’m told Keeper of the Lost Cities is a popular book series.

This year’s complete costume list of 126 people:

3 “I don’t know”

1 Alien

1 Angel

1 Asha from Wish

1 Astronaut

2 Axolotl

1 Bam Bam

2 Batman

1 Black & White Rabbit

2 Butterfly

2 Cat

1 Cheetah

1 Chester the Cheetah

1 Chipmunk

1 Cobra Kai

1 Coraline

1 David Martinez

1 Deadpool

1 Demon

1 Dexter Morgan

2 Dinosaur

1 Dodgers Fan

1 Dolores

1 Dragon

1 Eileen & Rigby

1 Eric Cartman

1 Fireman

1 Freddy Krueger

1 Frog

1 Ghost Spider

3 Ghostface

1 Grandpa

1 Guy in Bandana

1 Gwen Stacey

1 Hermione

1 Hocus Pocus

2 In ‘n Out Person

2 Jack

1 Joy from Inside OUt

1 Juan Ramon

3 Keeper of the Lost Cities

1 Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service

1 Koala

1 Lara Croft

1 Magician

1 Mal from The Descendants

1 Max

1 Max from the Goofy Movie

1 Max the Goofy Dog

1 Michael Meyers

3 Mighty Pups — Paw Patrol

1 Miles Morales

3 Minion

2 Minnie Mouse

1 Mummy

1 Ninja

1 Person with lights

1 Pikachu

1 Pilot

1 Police

1 Princess

1 Princess Peach

1 Pumpkin

1 Pumpkin Grim Reaper

1 Raccoon

2 Robber

2 Sally

1 Scary Clown

3 Scream

1 Simon from The Chipmunks

4 Skeleton

1 Skunk

1 Snow White

1 Sorceress

5 Spiderman

1 Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

1 Superman

1 The Grinch

1 The Riddler

1 Tiger

1 Tigger

2 Troll

2 Unicorn

1 Vampire

4 Wednesday

1 Winnie the Pooh

3 Witch

1 Wizard

1 Wolf

1 Wybie from Coraline



126 Costumed Visitors